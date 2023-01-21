Submit Release
Đà Nẵng to build duty-free zone

VIETNAM, January 21 - ĐÀ NẴNG – Đà Nẵng’s people’s committee has submitted a plan for a duty-free zone.

The area will cover 151ha at the end of Bà Nà-Suối Mơ Road – 30km southwest of the centre and near the Bà Nà Hills resort.

The city’s planning and investment department said the zone, which was sent to the ministry of planning and investment for review, would include a trade complex, with entertainment sites, duty-free shops, a logistics hub, warehouses, healthcare services, an R&D centre, international education centre, medical school and exhibition centre.

It said the project would be completed by 2027.

The department said the free-duty zone would attract investors with land-rent exemptions for three years of construction, and another 11 years land-rent free in the operation of investment projects.

Investors would also enjoy a 10 per cent tax rate for 15 years, a four-year tax exemption and a 50 per cent cut in income tax for the following nine years.

Despite ranking top in the Provincial Sustainable Development Index in 2021, Đà Nẵng is still seeking economic growth and investment in the post-COVID-19 period as the city’s key tourism industry has not yet fully recovered.

The city said the zone would be a magnet for global trade and service providers and developers.

The first downtown duty-free shop was launched at the beach-front Crowne Plaza Đà Nẵng resort in Ngũ Hành Sơn District at the end of last year.

The city plans to raise more than VNĐ7.9 trillion ( $316 million) for public investment projects in 2023. — VNS

Đà Nẵng to build duty-free zone

