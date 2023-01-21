Derby Barracks/Unlawful Mischief/Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A5006011
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE: 12/30/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields in the Village of Orleans
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/30/22, at approximately 2140, The State Police responded to the Maplefields in the Village of Orleans for report of a vandalized fuel pump. Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two females pictured below. These two people were seen occupying the vehicle that was involved in the vandalism. Anyone who can identify these two individuals are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby at phone number 802-334-8881.