Derby Barracks/Unlawful Mischief/Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A5006011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE: 12/30/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields in the Village of Orleans

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/30/22, at approximately 2140, The State Police responded to the Maplefields in the Village of Orleans for report of a vandalized fuel pump. Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two females pictured below. These two people were seen occupying the vehicle that was involved in the vandalism. Anyone who can identify these two individuals are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby at phone number 802-334-8881.