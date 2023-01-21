Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Unlawful Mischief/Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A5006011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                          

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE: 12/30/2022

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields in the Village of Orleans

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/30/22, at approximately 2140, The State Police responded to the Maplefields in the Village of Orleans for report of a vandalized fuel pump. Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two females pictured below. These two people were seen occupying the vehicle that was involved in the vandalism. Anyone who can identify these two individuals are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby at phone number 802-334-8881.

 

