Nimitz Highway Bike Path paving work begins Jan. 24

Posted on Jan 20, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts bicyclists and pedestrians that the Nimitz Highway bike path between Middle Street and Ahua Street will be closed for repaving work. Construction will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will continue a Monday through Friday schedule through Feb. 8, 2023, weather permitting.

The Nimitz bike path will be open for bicyclists and pedestrians after paving is done for the day at 4 p.m. and will remain open until the 8 a.m. start time. This is to allow for the path to be used during typical commuting hours. Message boards are in place to notify users of the upcoming work.

Detour maps can be viewed below. Please note days are estimates and there will be detour signage.

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30 Nimitz Bike Path Ahua Street to Kakoi Street

Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 Nimitz Bike Path Kakoi Street to Bridge

Feb. 2 – Feb. 3 Nimitz Bike Path Bridge

Feb. 6 – Feb. 8 Nimitz Bike Path Bridge continued

Repaving of the Nimitz Highway bike path will offer a smoother route for shared commuters. HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to maintain and improve transportation infrastructure for all users.

###

