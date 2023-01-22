A Dime For a Kill BY GARY SMITH
Gary Smith stirs up a descriptive narrative with a taste of suspense into his novel. He would often use words and phrases that were conventional into his work and as a consequence, it gives the readers a new and different perspective that will change their lives.
My Life My Choice centers around the character of Warren, a man whose principles are being tested. Warren is intertwined with a mystery yet to be discovered of a missing member of an Italian crime family. Asserting into a terrorist plot that threatened innocent lives or sacrificing oneself to save a former love interest are Warren’s tough choices. Should he weigh the consequences of these choices, or should it resolve in his favor?
Gary Smith’s primary goal is to observe people and their personal reactions towards a certain circumstance. He wanted to draw his reader’s attention while implanting them the desire to interact with one another. By seeing the reader’s response, Gary understood what actions needed to be taken into account. For this reason, he was prompted to write more.
Gary Smith has also written other books in this series, Undomesticated: She Had No Remorse (Warren Steelgrave Book 3), and Vengeance Can Be Deadly (Warren Steel Book 5). For more information, you can check his works on Amazon.
My Life My Choices (Warren Steelgrave Book 4)
By Gary Smith
Hardcover
ISBN-10: 1642379212
ISBN-13: 978-1642379211
Kindle
ASIN: B085N8V9YD
Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About the Author:
Gary Smith was born in 1948 and currently lives in Muraglio, northern Italy. He owned an Electrical construction company in 1978 and subsequently became an immense company of industrial jobs throughout the United States. Upon his retirement he began his writing journey and authored the Warren Steelgrave series of six five-star novels and an award-winning book of short stories. Gary established a good reputation by receiving the following honors; Elected into the Y.M.C.A. Hall of Partners 1988, Outstanding Rotarian of the Year 1991, Vocational Service Award 2000, Community Service Award 2000, City of Hayward Business Award 2001, Hayward Volunteer Recognition Award 2001, Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition 2001, Directed the Ghana Well Project 2002 which installed three hundred wells in Ghana.
