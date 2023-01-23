A side A Sense of Equilibrium Amidst Turmoil by Zachary Royal

Submit Release
ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A side A Sense of Equilibrium Amidst Turmoil

Zachary Royal has a knack in telling humorous stories that usually involves his grim sense of humor. His form of writing often utilizes a wild interpretation of people he has come across in life. Aside from being a writer, he often has a soft spot for animals. He is currently employed at a pet shop and as a naturalist himself, he does, however,
expect to uncover substantial means to help the environment.

The book portrays two characters, Scremo, and Jewbert, who are alien puppets. They enter into the puppet world with the aim of protecting the human race against the disgusting Zodiac Killer. The book contains wonderous materials in between the covers. A surprise that awaits in every flip of the pages.

Zachary’s approach is different and interesting. His drive captivates his readers to the point where they would be taken away by his creativity and serve them with commendable satisfaction.

For more information about the Zachary Royal and his book Puppet C-Men, you can check his work on Amazon.

Puppet C-Men
Written by: Zachary Royal
Kindle | ASIN : B09NM9DCBK
Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Zachary Royal grew up in Abington, Massachusetts. He attended Salem State and began writing at a young age and had his first book published in the year 2014. His interests include playing sports, and caring for animals. He currently works at a pet shop and at the same time a naturalist who plans to find a greater way to help nature in any way possible in the near future.

You just read:

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.