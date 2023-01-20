Mikhail Mishustin lays a wreath at People’s Memory memorial complex

RUSSIA, January 20 - Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at People’s Memory memorial complex
Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at People’s Memory memorial complex. With Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov
The Halk Hakydasy (People’s Memory) memorial complex
opened in Ashgabat on 6 October 2014, when Turkmenistan observes Memorial Day.
The complex includes three architectural compositions: Eternal Glory, Ruhy
Tagzym (Spiritual Generation), and Sons of the Nation.
Devoted to those who fell during the Great Patriotic
War, the Eternal Glory monument stands in the centre and represents an eternal
flame with five octagonal steles around it. There is a guard of honour present
at the monument around the clock.
The Ruhy Tagzym monument is devoted to the victims of
the 6 October 1948 earthquake in Ashgabat. The Sons of the Nation monument
honours the defenders of Geok Tepe fortress during an assault launched against it
on 12 January 1881.
