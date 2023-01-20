Mikhail Mishustin lays a wreath at People’s Memory memorial complex

RUSSIA, January 20 - Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at People’s Memory memorial complex 20 January 2023 Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at People’s Memory memorial complex. With Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov 20 January 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at People’s Memory memorial complex

The Halk Hakydasy (People’s Memory) memorial complex opened in Ashgabat on 6 October 2014, when Turkmenistan observes Memorial Day. The complex includes three architectural compositions: Eternal Glory, Ruhy Tagzym (Spiritual Generation), and Sons of the Nation.

Devoted to those who fell during the Great Patriotic War, the Eternal Glory monument stands in the centre and represents an eternal flame with five octagonal steles around it. There is a guard of honour present at the monument around the clock.

The Ruhy Tagzym monument is devoted to the victims of the 6 October 1948 earthquake in Ashgabat. The Sons of the Nation monument honours the defenders of Geok Tepe fortress during an assault launched against it on 12 January 1881.