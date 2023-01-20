Russia-Turkmenistan talks

RUSSIA, January 20 - Excerpts from the transcript:

Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Esteemed Mr Mishustin and delegation members, Welcome to Turkmenistan. We are very happy to see you here in Ashgabat. First of all, I would like to note that Turkmenistan devotes great attention to cooperation with the Russian Federation. Our countries maintain high-level political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

<…>

We are very grateful to the leadership of the Russian Federation, namely, Vladimir Putin and you, Mr Mishustin, for your constant attention to strengthening bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. I would also like to note that Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation have created a substantial legal framework that encompasses various aspects. The Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation, the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership are its fundamental documents.

<…>

Please, you have the floor.

Mikhail Mishustin: Esteemed Mr Berdimuhamedov, friends,

I would like to cordially greet you once again, and to thank you for the excellent organisation of our visit, for holding the business forum with Turkmenistan’s partners, and to convey President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s best wishes.

You and I have now discussed the entire agenda of bilateral relations, as well as specific development aspects, in great detail. As we move on to expanded talks, I would like to emphasise that relations between Russia and Turkmenistan rest on principles of friendship, neighbourliness and mutual respect.

You have aptly noted that we have created a substantial legal framework that includes about 320 documents. Today, we have signed new agreements and memorandums in the migration, education and customs spheres, as well as in the field of fisheries, plant quarantine and water management. The documents also deal with many new aspects.

We traditionally work together in energy and the oil and gas industry, and we jointly address construction and agricultural issues. We have accomplished a lot in the sphere of digital technologies. Of course, we have to expand the scope of our mutual agenda, and the Government will be doing this under the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership, which you, Mr Berdimuhamedov, together with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, signed in Moscow on 10 June.

We see expanded mutual trade relations, as well as trade and economic cooperation, as our key task. You and I have noted that mutual trade volumes slightly exceeding $1 billion are rather unimpressive. Of course, the potential of our relations is much greater. We hope that we will invigorate mutual development and all aspects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia.

I would like to discuss cultural and educational cooperation separately. Yesterday, we visited the Alexander Pushkin School, and we were impressed by the attention paid to the common memory of our nations and education. Children recited verses in the Turkmen language and the Russian language. We liked it very much there. Thank you for this caring attitude towards our common history and common memory.

We are ready to discuss all the items on our mutual agenda.

Documents signed following the talks:

Agreement between the Russian Ministry of the Interior and the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of migration

Signed by Deputy Minister of the Interior of the Russian Federation Alexander Kravchenko and Chairman of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan Nazar Atagarayev.

Memorandum between Russia’s Federal Customs Service and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan on cooperation in personnel training

Signed by Head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin and Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Khudaikulyev.

Protocol on cooperation in combating customs offences in 2023–2025

Signed by Head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin and Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Khudaikulyev.

Memorandum of Understanding between Russia’s Federal Agency for Fisheries and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan

Signed by Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov and Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Muhammetgeldi Serdarov.

Protocol between Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision and the State Plant Quarantine Service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan on the gradual integration of information systems concerning plant quarantine

Signed by Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Yulia Shvabauskene and Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Allanur Altyev.

Action plan (roadmap) on Russian-Turkmen cooperation in water use and environmental protection (responsible agency: Russian Academy of Sciences)

Signed by Vice President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Stepan Kalmykov and Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Allanur Altyev.

Memorandum of Intent to implement an investment project to create Turkmenistan’s logistics centre in the Port Special Economic Zone in the Astrakhan Region

Signed by Sergei Milushkin, General Director of the Lotus SEZ, and Merdan Byashimov, Acting General Director of the Transport and Logistics Centre of Turkmenistan.

Cooperation Agreement between the Lotus Special Economic Zone (Astrakhan Region, Russian Federation) and the relevant authority in Turkmenistan

Signed by Sergei Milushkin, General Director of the Lotus SEZ, and Merdan Byashimov, Acting General Director of the Transport and Logistics Centre of Turkmenistan.

Memorandum of Understanding on youth policy between Russia’s Federal Agency for Youth Affairs and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan

Signed by Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Denis Ashirov and Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Gurbangul Atayeva.

Cooperation Agreement between Lomonosov Moscow State University and Magtymguly Turkmen State University

Signed by Rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichy and Rector of Magtymguly Turkmen State University Bayramgul Orazdurdiyeva.