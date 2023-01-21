Route 65 Sign Construction Work Continues Monday in Glenfield

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane and shoulder restrictions on Route 65 in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County will continue Monday, January 23 weather permitting.

The following restrictions will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-February:

Southbound Route 65 - A single-lane restriction will occur approximately 1,000 feet north of I-79

Northbound Route 65 – A shoulder closure will occur just south of the intersection with Toms Run Road

Crews will conduct construction work for a new ITS Dynamic Message Sign.

Please use caution if traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





