Submit Release
News Search

There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,352 in the last 365 days.

Vissla Add Color Surfboard Art Contest

Vissla Surfboard Add Color Contest

ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1ST ANNUAL VISSLA ADD COLOR SURFBOARD ART GALLERY EVENT San Clemente, California

Vissla is proud to announce the first annual ADD COLOR Surfboard Art Gallery Event Friday evening, January 27th at the Brophy Art Gallery in San Clemente, CA. As a surfboard builder, collector, and creative, Vissla Founder Paul Naude wanted to bring the global surfboard building community together to celebrate the various approaches to surfboard art by hosting the first ever Add Color Contest. The contest drew interest from the global surf community with over 1,800 posts on the entry hashtag ‘#VisslaAddColor’. The gallery event will gather finalists and their boards from all over the world including entries from Portugal, Australia, Spain, Hawaii, France, New York, and of course, Southern California to award our winners with
a prize purse of $8,500. Vissla’s judges panel of Thomas Campbell, Alex Villalobos, Drew Brophy, and Jason Woodside will be in attendance to award the winners and wrap up the first annual Add Color Contest.

About Vissla:
Vissla is a brand that represents creative freedom, a forward-thinking philosophy, and a generation of creators and innovators. We embrace the modern do-it-yourself attitude within surf culture, performance surf- ing, and craftsmanship. This is a surf-everything and ride-anything mentality.

Mike Figueroa
Vissla
+1 949-769-3700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Vissla Add Color Surfboard Art Contest

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.