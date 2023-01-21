Vissla Add Color Surfboard Art Contest
EINPresswire.com/ -- 1ST ANNUAL VISSLA ADD COLOR SURFBOARD ART GALLERY EVENT San Clemente, California
Vissla is proud to announce the first annual ADD COLOR Surfboard Art Gallery Event Friday evening, January 27th at the Brophy Art Gallery in San Clemente, CA. As a surfboard builder, collector, and creative, Vissla Founder Paul Naude wanted to bring the global surfboard building community together to celebrate the various approaches to surfboard art by hosting the first ever Add Color Contest. The contest drew interest from the global surf community with over 1,800 posts on the entry hashtag ‘#VisslaAddColor’. The gallery event will gather finalists and their boards from all over the world including entries from Portugal, Australia, Spain, Hawaii, France, New York, and of course, Southern California to award our winners with
a prize purse of $8,500. Vissla’s judges panel of Thomas Campbell, Alex Villalobos, Drew Brophy, and Jason Woodside will be in attendance to award the winners and wrap up the first annual Add Color Contest.
About Vissla:
Vissla is a brand that represents creative freedom, a forward-thinking philosophy, and a generation of creators and innovators. We embrace the modern do-it-yourself attitude within surf culture, performance surf- ing, and craftsmanship. This is a surf-everything and ride-anything mentality.
Mike Figueroa
