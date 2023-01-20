Submit Release
US Roundtable on Macroeconomics and Climate-related Risks and Opportunities

Event: Roundtable on Macroeconomics and Climate-related Risks and Opportunities: Open Executive Meeting 1
Date/time: 23 January 2022, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. EST

Macroeconomics panel:
1–2:20 p.m.
Moderator: Emi Nakamura, University of California, Berkeley

Discussion Questions:
• What is macroeconomics and why should macroeconomists care about climate change?
• What is the current state of economics of climate change?
• What are the predominant macroeconomic models and how do they consider climate, distributional effects, equity, etc?
• What are the challenges and barriers to representing climate?
• What are the opportunities and limitations of coupled human-natural models?

Speakers:
Jim Stock, Harvard University
Lars Hansen, The University of Chicago
Solomon Hsiang, University of California, Berkeley
 Eric Kemp-Benedict, Stockholm Environment Institute US
Sathya Gopalakrishnan, The Ohio State University

See the event page for more details , including the Zoom access link.

