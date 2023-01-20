US Roundtable on Macroeconomics and Climate-related Risks and Opportunities

Event: Roundtable on Macroeconomics and Climate-related Risks and Opportunities: Open Executive Meeting 1

Date/time: 23 January 2022, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. EST

Macroeconomics panel:

1–2:20 p.m.

Moderator: Emi Nakamura, University of California, Berkeley

Discussion Questions:

• What is macroeconomics and why should macroeconomists care about climate change?

• What is the current state of economics of climate change?

• What are the predominant macroeconomic models and how do they consider climate, distributional effects, equity, etc?

• What are the challenges and barriers to representing climate?

• What are the opportunities and limitations of coupled human-natural models?

Speakers:

• Jim Stock, Harvard University

• Lars Hansen, The University of Chicago

• Solomon Hsiang, University of California, Berkeley

• Eric Kemp-Benedict, Stockholm Environment Institute US

• Sathya Gopalakrishnan, The Ohio State University

See the event page for more details , including the Zoom access link.