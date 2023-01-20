The Department of Commerce is happy to announce a new solicitation for projects seeking capital funding to develop affordable housing in Washington State.

$10.8m in funding is available for developing affordable housing projects for those seeking federal capital funding for new multifamily/rental housing projects.

We will consider applications for Multifamily/Rental housing projects seeking capital financing from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) and National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) programs.

Applications are due to the Department of Commerce by NOON on March 22, 2023.

Please download and review the 2023 HOME & NHTF Notice of Funding Availability (“NOFA”) (PDF), for specific information regarding funding requirements and priorities, the application process, and dates of significance. The NOFA and application materials are available on the Applying to the Housing Trust Fund webpage. In addition, please note that several NOFAs are published on our website concurrently. This is NOFA #MHU-2023-01.

We anticipate making award announcements in May of 2023.

The 2023 HOME & NHTF Notice of Funding Availability (“NOFA”) (PDF) is for applicants seeking to build new affordable housing units that will increase the affordable housing stock in Washington.

Training videos are available to help complete an application with Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Finance program. Please visit the HTF Resources & Trainings webpage to access the videos.

If you have questions regarding this announcement or the NOFA, submit them to HTFApp@Commerce.wa.gov before the technical assistance period ends on March 15, 2023. Please indicate in the subject line of your email that your question is related to the 2023 HOME & NHTF NOFA #MHU-2023-01.