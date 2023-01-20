Saskatchewan Sees Strong Growth in Wholesale Trade

Submit Release
Saskatchewan's trade strength continues to build, with the value of wholesale trade seeing an increase of 26.7 per cent between November 2021 and 2022. This is the highest increase among the provinces.

The total value of wholesale trade in November 2022 was $4.0 billion.

"Saskatchewan's economic growth has been leading the country, and these wholesale trade numbers are a key indicator of the strength in the province," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We are building an economy that works for the people of the province, and we are committed to increasing trade, boosting exports and strengthening international relationships."

Saskatchewan has seen growth in many economic indicators. This past week, it was announced manufacturing sales have increased by 27 per cent in November 2022 compared to November 2021, first among the provinces. Investment in building construction was also up 22.9 per cent during the same time.

Growth has also been seen in the job market. Saskatchewan has the second lowest unemployment rate in Canada at 4.1 per cent, well below the national average of 5.0 per cent (seasonally adjusted).

