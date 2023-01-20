Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,682 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Announces Communications Hires

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 9, 2023

 

CONTACT: 

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

 

Governor Pillen Announces Communications Hires

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced two hires for his communications team. Laura Strimple will serve as Communications Director. John Gage, who worked alongside Governor Pillen during his campaign, will continue his role as Communications Advisor.

 

Strimple has been Chief of Staff at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since October 2018 and was promoted to that role after serving as the agency's Communications Director. Prior to NDCS, Strimple was the Assistant Secretary of State. She supervised internal and external communications and led multiple divisions for that office. Strimple has a background in broadcasting, having worked in both Lincoln and Omaha for more than 15 years as a news producer. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from West Virginia University with concentrations in Journalism and Communications Studies.

 

Gage previously served as the Transition Communications Advisor for Governor Pillen and as the Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for the Jim Pillen for Governor campaign. From 2020-2021, he worked at CRC Advisors where he advised nonprofit and corporate clients on strategic messaging. Gage has also worked as a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in American Studies from Hillsdale College. 

Both hires are effective immediately.

You just read:

Governor Pillen Announces Communications Hires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.