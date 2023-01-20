FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 9, 2023

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Announces Communications Hires

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced two hires for his communications team. Laura Strimple will serve as Communications Director. John Gage, who worked alongside Governor Pillen during his campaign, will continue his role as Communications Advisor.

Strimple has been Chief of Staff at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) since October 2018 and was promoted to that role after serving as the agency's Communications Director. Prior to NDCS, Strimple was the Assistant Secretary of State. She supervised internal and external communications and led multiple divisions for that office. Strimple has a background in broadcasting, having worked in both Lincoln and Omaha for more than 15 years as a news producer. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from West Virginia University with concentrations in Journalism and Communications Studies.

Gage previously served as the Transition Communications Advisor for Governor Pillen and as the Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for the Jim Pillen for Governor campaign. From 2020-2021, he worked at CRC Advisors where he advised nonprofit and corporate clients on strategic messaging. Gage has also worked as a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in American Studies from Hillsdale College.

Both hires are effective immediately.