Gov. Pillen, Senators and Dept. of Ag Present Laws to Protect Nebraska from Foreign Adversaries during News Conference on 9/11

LINCOLN, NE – On the anniversary of 9/11 – the worst terror attack to occur on U.S. soil -- Governor Jim Pillen joined state senators in presenting three new laws aimed at enhancing security for the state and the nation. The bills, two of which address land ownership, were the focus of a news conference and ceremonial bill signing at Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island.

While introduced separately, Gov. Pillen noted that collectively, the bills pack a significant punch in protecting the state from undue outside influence which could result in disruptions to the state’s economy and ultimately, its safety.

“We need to know more about who wants to purchase our land and for what purpose. We need to protect our military installations and we need to ensure that we are taking the appropriate actions when violations are noted, “said Gov. Pillen. “Agriculture drives our economy and there is nothing of greater consequence than ensuring our assets, including our crops and our animals, are protected from interference.”

Legislation addressing those issues are included in LB1120, LB1300 and LB1301.

Senator Barry DeKay introduced the Foreign-Owned Real Estate National Security Act at the Governor’s request. LB1301 updates prior language regarding foreign land ownership in Nebraska, some of which went back to 1889. For purposes of this bill and others, foreign adversaries defined by the federal government currently include China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and the Maduro Regime in Venezuela.

Sen. DeKay expressed his appreciation to the Governor and senators Brian Hardin, Elliot Bostar and Steve Halloran for working with him to modernize the state’s archaic foreign land ownership laws.

“Our state’s agricultural land should not be under the control of foreign governments who are adversarial to our nation,” said Sen. DeKay. “This bipartisan legislation helps protect agricultural land and critical infrastructure from those who intend to harm Nebraskans and others in our great nation. Nebraska has outstanding people, resources, land, and water that bring incredible value, not only to the state, but also to our country.”

LB1301 also reduces the number of ownership exemptions available to foreign adversaries and stipulates that national security agreements be secured prior to land acquisition projects. The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2025, also provides the Attorney General and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) with enforcement authority in these matters.

“We are committed to protecting and defending Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers and their ability to provide food, fiber and fuel for our state and nation,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “The department will receive, investigate and refer any potential foreign ownership violation complaints.”

Sen. Brian Hardin also brought legislation this year aimed at ensuring land purchases are not used for nefarious purposes. Already in effect, LB1120 requires buyers of real estate near military installations to attest they have no connections to federally identified foreign adversaries. Such documents are required for purchases made in Banner, Cheyenne, Deuel, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff and Sioux counties.

During his initial testimony on the bill, Sen. Hardin pointed out that Nebraska was home to 80 intercontinental ballistic missile launch facilities and nine alert facilities, all of which were sensitive for national security purposes.

“I deeply appreciate the steps the Legislature took, along with Gov. Pillen, for creating barriers to potential hostile states and actors against our people and freedom with LB1120 and LB1301,” noted Sen. Hardin. “We will continue to be vigilant as we work with our military and law enforcement agencies to keep Nebraska safe.”

Sen. Eliot Bostar took aim at identifying state and national security risks through passage of LB1300, which creates the Committee on Pacific Conflict. The bill also requires a threat assessment and production of an annual report as well as a prohibition on companies from certain identified countries from bidding on state and local procurement contracts.

“As global tensions in the Pacific continue to rise, Nebraska must be proactive in securing its critical infrastructure and protecting against threats to the economy and public safety,” said Sen. Bostar. “Nebraska’s leadership provides an example for other states and even for the federal government to follow. Since LB1300 became law, Arizona and Oklahoma have each enacted similar preparatory policies, and just this week, the House of Representatives passed HR554, the Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act, to impose penalties upon China if it invades Taiwan.”

Sen. Bostar also introduced legislation in 2023 on behalf of Gov. Pillen prohibiting telecommunications companies from using state funds if the company uses communications equipment or services deemed to be a threat to national security.

“All of these actions, taken together, provide much needed protections for our state. We need to button up loopholes that might allow foreign adversaries a foothold from within,” said Gov. Pillen. “Those are the threats that no one would see coming, until it was too late.”

During today’s event, Gov. Pillen signed ceremonial copies of LB1120, LB1300 and LB1301, and presented them to each of the sponsoring senators.

