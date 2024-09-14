CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Offers Statement on Status of Special Session for Winner Take All

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen offered the following statement regarding the status of consideration for a special session on restoring winner-take-all (WTA) to Nebraska’s allocation of electoral college votes:

“As Governor of Nebraska, I will never waver in my commitment to do what is right for our state. As I have consistently made clear, I strongly support statewide unity and joining 48 other states by awarding all five of our electoral college votes to the presidential candidate who wins the majority of Nebraskans’ votes. As I have also made clear, I am willing to convene the Legislature for a special session to fix this 30-year-old problem before the 2024 election. However, I must receive clear and public indication that 33 senators are willing to vote in such a session to restore winner-take-all. I have been consistent and clear on this issue, and likewise expect members of the Legislature to do the same so that we as leaders are transparent and accountable to Nebraskans.

Consistent with those principles, I and other conservatives have worked diligently to assess legislative support for WTA in a pre-election special session. At this time, I have not yet received the concrete and public indication that 33 senators would vote for WTA. If that changes, I will enthusiastically call a special session.”