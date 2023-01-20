Governor proclaims State Agency Fire Response Appreciation Week

Proclamation recognizes employees across state government for excellence in service

SANTA FE – Gov. Lujan Grisham today proclaimed the week of January 23rd as State Agency Fire Response Appreciation Week to honor the dedication and hard work of personnel across state agencies who responded to New Mexico’s historic wildfires and flooding in 2022.

“The commitment to public service and public safety displayed by state workers in the wake of devastating fires and floods was truly exemplary, and I know that lives were saved because of those efforts,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I am committed to fighting for every resource during this legislative session, including two Hot Shot firefighting crews, to make sure state employees are fully supported in their work and that New Mexico’s emergency response capabilities are cutting-edge.”

In 2022, almost 1 million acres burned across multiple fires, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands. The subsequent monsoon season that normally brings respite from summer heat and much needed rain instead caused additional flooding damage.

State employees from across agencies worked tirelessly to not only support firefighters and first responders as they fought to save homes and communities, but also to coordinate evacuations, provide food and shelter, and feed and care for livestock and pets.

The proclamation can be found here.