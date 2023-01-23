Children's Videos Bring Eggs to Life

The Good Eggs Video Series is available now!

Now appearing on the Michigan Learning Channel (an affiliate of PBS), The Good Eggs Video Series is helping children feel valued.

The Good Eggs video series connects kids’ heads with their hearts as they learn about goodness and kindness toward others.”
— Sandy Ciaramitaro

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandy Ciaramitaro, author of The Good Eggs, has developed an innovative and relatable book series which teaches children the important concepts of virtues, diversity, and service. The first book in the series, The Good Eggs, is now available on-demand in 12 video episodes on the Michigan Learning Channel’s website.

Seggourney, Reggie, Megg, and Greggory are The Good Eggs. This group displays virtues within their community such as understanding, forgiveness, gratitude, generosity, cooperation, love, acceptance, respect, responsibility, honesty, confidence, and manners. Challenges occur when two new Eggs come to town, Benedict and Peggy, but the Eggs always remember that a cracked Egg should be handled with care.

The Good Eggs video series provides fun, educational, and thoughtful content for children. In our fast-paced, stressful, and often chaotic world, this SEL series provides kids a respite that will take them to a place of safety and gentleness, enabling them to develop their own self-esteem and character, along with positive relationships with others. This social emotional learning series is appropriate for children ages 5-12.

Children's Videos Bring Eggs to Life

About

The Good Eggs Foundation advocates and raises funds to support educational resources, monetary assistance, and basic needs of children and families, improving quality of life at a local, state, national or even global level, by connecting with organizations and programs that benefit children in need. The Good Eggs Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that works hard to identify childhood support programs, organizations, and families facing challenges in order to provide care and assistance. Once an organization is 'EGGED," it will receive the help that is needed. “EGGINGS” can take various forms, such as offering jackets/hats/gloves, offering school supplies to a group of students, or even helping with local children’s events for those in need.

