Children's Books for a Cause

The Good Eggs Book Series (Social Emotional Learning)

Make a Difference in Someone's Life

We are here to love each other. That is why you are alive. That is what life is for.” — Maya Angelou

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, U.S.A., August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make a difference in someone's life, whether it be in a community or globally with The Good Eggs.

When children are given a chance to break the cycle of poverty, to be educated and comfortable, we give them not only what they need at the moment, but we help them get the childhood and future they deserve.

That is exactly what S. Ciaramitaro, founder of The Good Eggs Foundation advocates for, raising funds to support educational resources, monetary assistance, and basic needs of children and families, improving the quality of life at a local, state, national or even global level, by connecting with organizations and programs that benefit children in need.

"As a teacher and mother, I am so glad I came across these books. They are an excellent way to incorporate social emotional learning into our bedtime reading. I plan to share it with my son's teacher as I think it would be a great addition to the classroom library." - Book Reviewer.

A connection the foundation offers between those who want to help and those in need is an innovative book series trilogy, The Good Eggs, which helps to secure those much-needed funds. Seggourney, Reggie, Megg, and Greggory are The Good Eggs, and this group displays virtues within their community such as understanding, forgiveness, gratitude, generosity, cooperation, love, acceptance, respect, responsibility, honesty, confidence, and manners.

Considered books for a cause, The Good Eggs series is S. Ciaramitaro's contribution to supporting children as they learn about virtues, diversity, and service – essential concepts to integrate into their lives as they grow into Good Eggs! This social emotional learning series is the perfect trilogy for children ages 5-12 and the volumes are divided into Book 1, Virtues; Book 2, Diversity; and Book 3, Service.

In Book 1, The Good Eggs are trying to help Benedict and Peggy through their difficulties. Remember - a cracked Egg should be handled with care. The Good Eggs put into practice all they know to guide them through these challenges and struggles. They are confident that with some kindness and concern, a difference can be made in their lives!

The Good Eggs Travel The World, Book 2, the Eggs visit the countries of Chile, Zambia, Australia, Japan, India, Egypt, Israel, Italy, Norway, and Scotland, and learn about their many diverse customs, cultures, landmarks, history, and much more!

Seggourney, Reggie, Megg, Greggory, Peggy, and Benedict return from their adventure around the world in Book 3, The Good Eggs in the Community, to their own hometown of Albumen, now as United Nations Ambassadors, ready to teach about the significance of service. They are excited to provide service in various areas of their community, such as collecting school supplies for children, assisting in a senior living home, caring for animals at a shelter, feeding the hungry at a food bank, raising awareness as to the importance of good health and eating right, and respecting nature.

All the net royalties generated from the book sales are used to support even more children. Whether you are a teacher who wants to explore those concepts in the classroom, or a parent trying to share some core values and lessons with the kids, these books are a great asset. Make a difference in someone's life, whether it be in your community or globally, and be like The Good Eggs by practicing these virtues!

The Good Eggs Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that works hard to identify childhood support programs, organizations, and families facing challenges in order to provide care and assistance. Once an organization is 'EGGED," it will receive the help that is needed. “EGGINGS” can take various forms, such as offering jackets, hats, gloves, offering school supplies to a group of students, or even helping with local children’s events for those in need.



