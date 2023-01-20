Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on the appointment of Jennifer Rice as Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health, and Fin Donnelly as Parliamentary Secretary for Watershed Restoration:

“Rural, remote and First Nations communities face urgent and unique challenges, particularly when it comes to attracting and retaining health professionals. That’s why I have appointed Jennifer Rice as our Parliamentary for Rural Health. Jennifer has done extraordinary work on emergency preparedness at a time when our province has faced unprecedented climate disasters. I know she’ll work just as diligently with the minister of health to deliver results for rural and remote British Columbians.

“Protecting and restoring B.C.’s watersheds is a priority for British Columbians and for our government. As a decades-long advocate for environmental protection, I can’t think of anyone better than Fin Donnelly to serve as our government’s first Parliamentary Secretary for Watershed Restoration. I know we can count on him to work with First Nations, communities and stakeholders to help protect our clean water sources now and for future generations.”