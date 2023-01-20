Submit Release
PMR Law Partners Named to Houstonia Magazine's Top Lawyers Listing

Firm founders recognized for personal injury expertise

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law firm founders Tej Paranjpe and Raj Mahadass have been named to Houstonia Magazine's "Top Lawyers" list in the publication's 2022-2023 Best of Houstonia edition for their work in personal injury litigation.

"It is quite an honor to be recognized and we are very thankful," said co-managing partner Mr. Mahadass. "These recognitions also remind us of the greatest honor – the privilege to pursue justice for our clients each day."

The top lawyers listing is compiled by a peer-review process in which honorees are selected by other Houston attorneys. The magazine's editorial staff then reviews the ballots before final approval. Recognized lawyers will be listed in the winter issue of Houstonia Magazine and online at www.houstoniamag.com.

"To be recognized by other legal industry peers is always special to us," said co-managing partner Mr. Paranjpe, who is honored by the publication for the second consecutive year. "We pride ourselves on serving our clients with dignity and diligence. We are very proud of our team and grateful for the recognition."

This is just the latest recognition in the firm's long list of industry accolades. In 2022, PMR Law was named Houston's best personal injury firm for the second consecutive year by Texas Lawyer's "Best of" listing. In addition, Mr. Paranjpe and Mr. Mahadass were recently honored in the 2022 edition of Texas Super Lawyers and the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers legal guides.

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP or PMR Law is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism, and tireless representation.
Visit: www.pmrlaw.com.

Media Contact:
Alyssa Woulfe
800-559-4534
alyssa@androvett.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmr-law-partners-named-to-houstonia-magazines-top-lawyers-listing-301727082.html

SOURCE PMR Law

