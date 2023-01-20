Blue Diamond Resorts Announces the Opening of a Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Puerto Plata

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of FITUR 2023, Blue Diamond Resorts, together with the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, announced the opening of the first Planet Hollywood Beach Resort that will debut in late 2024 in Puerto Plata. The hotel management company will be one of the main players in the industry as part of the Punta Bergantín relaunch project.



"Following the success of our all-inclusive models in Cancun and Costa Rica, we are proud to continue taking this lifestyle iconic brand to new trendy destinations of high relevance in our property portfolio" said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. "A Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Puerto Plata will add great value to Dominican tourism and will be perfectly aligned with the purpose of hotel, real estate, innovation and especially cinematographic development that this great project pursues."

Located in the northern part of the country, the Punta Bergantín region will offer Resorts, eco-tourism, an 18-hole golf course, a residential development, shopping and even a movie studio. This last concept is very well aligned to the lifestyle concept that Blue Diamond Resorts offers in their Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts in Cancun and Costa Rica.

This new property will feature the signature all-inclusive Vacation Like A Star™ experience and will bring authentic Hollywood memorabilia to the tranquil Bergantín Beach to delight guests of all ages. From modern accommodations to themed restaurants and bars, sparkling pools, day and night entertainment, relaxing treatments at PH Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facilities at PUMPED, this Planet Hollywood Beach Resort will be one of the top vacation choices in the Caribbean.

Blue Diamond Resorts will continue working hand in hand with the Ministry of Tourism for the growth of this important tourism plan that will generate over 83,000 jobs in the region and will contribute new real estate developments such as hotels and resorts, housing units, and even a movie studio that will reinforce the essence of Planet Hollywood.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts , where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts bring big-screen excitement to some of the most sought-after locales for an all-inclusive experience, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™. From the pristine shores of Cancun to the tranquil beaches of Costa Rica, these all-ages resorts feature authentic Hollywood memorabilia, a world of flavors, themed entertainment and exclusive activities for the entire family, as well as a premium service with the Star Class™ category for a full A-list treatment. While, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, offer an all-inclusive adults-only glam getaway (18+) ideal for a romantic escape or a fun-filled adventure with friends that will turn any vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

This engaging and interactive experience at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, includes differentiated brand features and amenities, such as PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ and star-quality accommodations.

