Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh, The Worth and Wealth Alchemist™ Presents 'Living the Limitless' in Boulder, CO: March 17 - 19

Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh

Internationally Acclaimed, Best-Selling Author & Speaker to Educate, Inspire, and Guide Women on How to ‘Make More Money in Less Time Without Working Harder’

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Female entrepreneurs along the Front Range are invited to attend and register now for a three-day, in-person, immersive business experience known as Living the Limitless. The event is hosted by Boulder-based Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh, an internationally acclaimed speaker known as the Worth and Wealth Alchemist™. Dr. Kelly has inspired businesswomen globally to magnetize success by ‘making more money in less time without working harder.’

“When I ask women about what’s holding them back in the business world, I always hear that they can’t understand why they aren’t further along despite all the money and time they have invested in other courses, masterminds, and personal growth seminars.’ These are successful, top coaches, consultants and visionaries who cannot seem to surrender and receive more money and magic – the joy in life,” explains Dr. Kelly. “In the three days we have in Boulder, we will prove that scarcity is an illusion and how ‘Living the Limitless’ is possible and attainable.”

The Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, Colorado, will serve as the venue for the three-day event, starting on Friday, March 17th, through Sunday, March 19th. The schedule of events is as follows, with limited speaking engagements:

Friday, March 17th: RELEASING MONEY FEARS. Attendees will transform their relationship with money and determine their worth by stopping the roller coaster, allowing for peace and prosperity.

Saturday, March 18th: RECLAIMING FEMININE POWER AND WORTH. On the second day, attendees will command their power and break free from limitations of income, impact and influence.

Sunday, March 19th: REWRITING THE ‘LIVING THE LIMITLESS’ STORY. Attendees will take a Shaman’s journey and unleash their story to begin living now!

“I designed these three days as an active experience versus sitting in an auditorium listening to speakers. We will empower women to redefine success, the feminine way, as they command their worth, collaborate, and conquer their challenges together in sisterhood. That’s what ‘Living the Limitless’ is all about!” adds Dr. Kelly.

To register for the event and to learn more about Dr. Kelly, visit livingthelimitless.com. Early bird pricing ends soon!

About Kelly Martin Schuh, DC

Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh, the Worth & Wealth Alchemist™, is an Amazon Bestselling Author and International Keynote Speaker and is recognized by Yahoo! Finance Top Biz Coach in 2021. After scaling her business to multiple six-figures and participating in high-level women-only mastermind programs, Dr. Kelly was motivated to inspire other talented female entrepreneurs to achieve what they deserve and confidently close sales. Through her signature program, Abundance Unleashed™, Dr. Kelly uses her healing gifts to empower female entrepreneurs to embody and experience the six-to-seven CEO of their dreams in three months or less. Her empathic healing abilities align her clients with their worth to quantum leap their wealth.