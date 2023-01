Kimberly Valentine-Poska elected to the Advisory Board of Creator Business Solutions

Serving with Chairman Walter Schindler and Director of Technology Tom Fisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberly Valentine-Poska elected to the Advisory Board of Creator Business SolutionsServing with Chairman Walter Schindler and Director of Technology Tom Fisher“Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale UniversityKimberly Valentine-Poska is honored to serve on the Advisory Board of Creator Business Solutions, Inc., the new emerging powerhouse of e-commerce technology.Kimberly Valentine-Poska ( www.linkedin.com/in/kimberlyvalentineposka ) is a qualified financial expert with over 28 years of global experience as a former Partner for Deloitte, and current investment banker and Board Director in the fields of technology, healthcare, and real estate. Kimberly has Board experience in the areas of audit, governance, ESG, compliance, and risk. Kimberly is a visionary leader with an established reputation for working well with all stakeholders in assisting with transformational growth and technological innovation. With dual citizenship in the USA and Canada, she has helped her clients successfully negotiate and close domestic and international transactions.In addition, Kimberly also serves as an Advisor on the Leadership Council for the Carl R. Woese Institute of Genomic Biology (IGB), University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana. Under the direction of the Director, Dr. Gene Robinson, the IGB is a beacon of innovative, transdisciplinary, and collaborative research resulting in transformational technology and change for a better world.Kimberly graduated as Valedictorian of her class at the University of Southern California, summa cum laude, earning a B.S. degree in Finance. Additionally, she earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.Kimberly is proud to be serving with Advisory Board Chairman Walter Schindler ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) who has won more international awards for his sustainable investment vision and game-changing achievements than any other American and fellow Advisory Board member, Tom Fisher, who has an accomplished international track record of developing, implementing and delivering high-tech solutions across Cloud, Digital, eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other major sectors.Creator Business Solutions has harnessed the power of user generated content by creating integrated "Microenvironments" where its patented technology drives the new process of social commerce sales.In addition, Schindler has also been honored by the international community for the eighth year in a row as "Game Changer of the Year – 2023 – USA." This Award has resulted from the voting of over 538,000 readers in over 163 countries worldwide, a rigorous process managed by several international publishers based in London. In addition to his selection by international judges as “Game Changer of the Year” for each of the last eight (8) years, he has also been honored at private receptions and dinners by the Royal Families of the United Kingdom and Liechtenstein and by the World Economic Forum.In 2020 Walter accepted the invitation of Forbes Magazine to join the Forbes Business Council and has thus far published twelve (12) articles in Forbes.Creator Business Solutions Inc. has now completed its Advisory Board by adding Kimberly Valentine-Poska to Chairman Schindler and Director of Technology Fisher.In the history of technology in America, several notable positions confirm Tom’s legendary role as the “Godfather” of cloud computing:eBay Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO)Oracle Senior Vice President & Global Commercial Cloud Services CIOQualcomm Vice PresidentGateway Chief Architect & Vice President, Global Architecture & SecurityMapR Technologies CTO & Executive Vice PresidentPresident, Forbes Technology Council.According to Tom Fisher: “The retail electronic economy, begun in the early days by companies like eBay and Amazon, is being disrupted by buying decisions personalized by “influencers.” The influencer model, today, can be a virtual relationship, a friend, a family member or a major celebrity. Creator’s platform captures this in a bottle and provides an operating system and a community for the creator market. This new solution is designed to drive this new business model, supports this shift in buying patterns, and provides a more equitable distribution of revenue.”When interviewed in London, Schindler comments with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.”As Schindler reflects: “Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.”