Walter Schindler Chairman of the Advisory Board of Creator Business Solutions
Founder Marisa Kenson and Director Tom Fisher
“Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
Walter Schindler is honored to serve as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Creator Business Solutions, the new emerging powerhouse of e-commerce technology that has created the next generation of eCommerce with patented technology and predictable processes that allow this extraordinary platform to scale in the marketplace in a way that has yet to be seen: EXPONENTIAL GROWTH.
Creator Business Solutions has harnessed the power of user generated content by creating integrated “Microenvironments” where its patented technology drives the new process of social commerce sales.
Also serving on the Advisory Board is Tom Fisher, who has an accomplished international track record of developing, implementing and delivering high-tech solutions across Cloud, Digital, eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other major sectors. Soon a third member of the Advisory Board will be announced.
In recognition of his many creative endeavours, Schindler has also been honored by the international community for the eighth year in a row as “Game Changer of the Year – 2023 – USA.” This Award has resulted from the voting of over 538,000 readers in over 163 countries worldwide, a rigorous process managed by several international publishers based in London.
Walter Schindler ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) has won more international awards for his sustainable investment vision and game-changing achievements than any other American. In addition to his selection by international judges as “Game Changer of the Year” for each of the last eight (8) years, he has also been honored at private receptions and dinners by the Royal Families of the United Kingdom and Liechtenstein and by the World Economic Forum.
In 2020 Walter accepted the invitation of Forbes Magazine to join the Forbes Business Council and has thus far published twelve (12) articles in Forbes.
Schindler looks forward to working with Tom Fisher on the future of innovation as partners in Creator Business Solutions ( https://www.shopsocialscenes.com ).
In the history of technology in America, several notable positions confirm Tom’s legendary role as the “Godfather” of cloud computing:
eBay Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Oracle Senior Vice President & Global Commercial Cloud Services CIO
Qualcomm Vice President
Gateway Chief Architect & Vice President, Global Architecture & Security
MapR Technologies CTO & Executive Vice President
President, Forbes Technology Council.
According to Tom Fisher: “The retail electronic economy, begun in the early days by companies like eBay and Amazon, is being disrupted by buying decisions personalized by “influencers.” The influencer model, today, can be a virtual relationship, a friend, a family member or a major celebrity. Creator’s platform captures this in a bottle and provides an operating system and a community for the creator market. This new solution is designed to drive this new business model, supports this shift in buying patterns, and provides a more equitable distribution of revenue.”
When interviewed in London, Schindler comments with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.”
As Schindler reflects: “Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.”
