I-76, I-476 Among State Highways Scheduled Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

01/20/2023

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction activities are scheduled next week on Interstate 76, Interstate 476, and other state highways in Philadelphia, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, January 23, and Tuesday, January 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, moving alternating lane closures are scheduled on Passyunk Avenue between 61st Street and 28th Street for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, January 25, from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the 30th Street and the Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) interchanges for bridge inspection; and

Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on Tacony Street between Aramingo Avenue and Bridge Street for bridge inspection.

Delaware County



Monday, January 23, through Thursday, February 2, weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Providence Road between Bishop Hollow Road and Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) in Upper Providence Township for tree trimming and sign installations.

Montgomery County



Monday, January 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on the Matsonford Road ramp to eastbound I-76 in West Conshohocken Borough for bridge inspection;

Tuesday, January 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, moving alternating lane closures are scheduled on the westbound I-76 ramp to City Avenue in Lower Merion Township for bridge inspection;

Thursday, January 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane shift is scheduled on Croton Road between King of Prussia Road and South Gulph Road in Upper Merion Township for bridge inspection;

Thursday, January 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound I-476 ramp to Matsonford Road in West Conshohocken for bridge inspection; and

Monday, January 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane shift is scheduled on Pennsylvania Avenue between the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange and Camp Hill Road in Whitemarsh Township for bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

