Smithfield Street Bridge Inspection this Weekend in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Smithfield Street Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, January 21-22 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) under the Smithfield Street Bridge will occur from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon on Sunday as crews from Gannett Fleming conduct inspection activities.

Please use caution if traveling through the corridor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

