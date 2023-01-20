Submit Release
Governor Katie Hobbs Unveils Executive Action Improving Oversight and Transparency with Arizona’s Death Penalty Process

These Actions Are Part of Her First 100 Days Initiative 

PHOENIX — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs alongside Attorney General Kris Mayes, announced another executive order as part of her First 100 Days Initiative, which outlines the first 100 actions she will take as Governor to help build an Arizona for everyone. The action announced today establishes a Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner. 

The Commissioner is tasked with reviewing and providing transparency into the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, & Reentry (ADCRR) lethal injection drug and gas chamber chemical procurement process, execution protocols, and staffing considerations including training and experience. The Commissioner will then issue a final report that includes recommendations on improving the transparency, accountability, and safety of the execution process.

“With the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and  Reentry  now under new leadership, it’s time to address the fact that this is a system that needs better oversight on numerous fronts,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Arizona has a history of mismanaged executions that have resulted in serious questions and concerns about ADCRR’s execution protocols and lack of transparency. I’m confident that under Director Thornell,  ADCRR will take this executive action seriously.”

“I welcome Governor Hobbs’ efforts to increase transparency and oversight into Arizona’s execution process and protocols,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes. “I look forward to the full report from the Commissioner and to ensuring that if executions are carried out, they are handled in a transparent and accountable manner in our state.”

The  executive order can be read here

