Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Senate’s Vote to Repeal 1864 Total Abortion Ban

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement after the Arizona Senate voted to repeal of the 1864 total abortion ban:

“Today, I am glad to see the Senate answered my call and voted to repeal Arizona’s 1864 total abortion ban, and I look forward to quickly signing the repeal into law. This total abortion ban would have jailed doctors, threatened the lives of women across our state and stripped millions of Arizonans of their bodily autonomy. The devastating consequences of this archaic ban are why I’ve called for it to be repealed since day one of my administration. Thank you to Democratic members of the House and Senate for working tirelessly with me to repeal this draconian law.

“I will never stop fighting to protect reproductive freedom. Arizona women should not have to live in a state where politicians make decisions that should be between a woman and her doctor. While this repeal is essential for protecting women’s lives, it is just the beginning of our fight to protect reproductive healthcare in Arizona. I will continue to call on the legislature to pass the Arizona Right to Contraception Act and protect IVF from ongoing attacks. And I encourage every Arizonan to make their voices heard this November when abortion rights will be on the ballot.”

Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton and Senator Anna Hernandez introduced bills in their respective chambers to repeal the 1864 total abortion ban.

“While I celebrate the community’s work to achieve this repeal and my Democratic colleagues for their continued unity and commitment to responsible leadership in Arizona, our fight for a better collective future is just beginning,” said Senator Anna Hernandez, who introduced Senate Bill 1734. “The Republican leadership in Arizona has shown that they are unwavering in their desire to strip us of our rights, our voices, and our vote. Our state has lived under their consistent lack of accountability and transparency for too long—the fight for abortion rights has simply shown a bright light on how corrupt they have truly become. Democrats are committed to protecting every Arizonans’ right to decide what their future looks like.”

"This was a historic and consequential vote, and I’m proud to have sponsored the bill to repeal the 1864 total abortion ban. But I'm more relieved for the people of Arizona who will not have their lives and private medical decisions subjected to this brutal and archaic law," said Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, who introduced House Bill 2677. "Make no mistake, the 15-week ban is still a ban, and we have important work ahead of us to fully restore reproductive freedom in Arizona, but this repeal was the right thing to do and it will save lives."