Recording Artist Alexander Nicolas TO PERFORM AT STARBUCKS AND PARTNERS WITH MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The Montco MSP & SRT Production studio participation Dr. Suave1 and his full band will be performing songs from his new musical release “I AM A CHAMPION.” “I AM A CHAMPION” IN ALL DIGITAL STORES

Grammy Entry List Artist Alexander Nicolas to perform at THE STARBUCKS IN DOWNTOWN TRENTON, NJ.-ONCE A MONTH FOR THE 2023 YEAR.

All things are possible when you believe” — Dr. Alexander Nicolas

LANGHORNE,, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy Entry List Artist Alexander Nicolas TO PERFORM AT THE STARBUCKS IN DOWNTOWN TRENTON NJ AND PARTNERS WITH MONTGOMERY COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN DEKALB PIKE, BLUE BELL, PA.Grammy Entry List Artist Alexander Nicolas to perform at THE STARBUCKS IN DOWNTOWN TRENTON, NJ.-ONCE A MONTH FOR THE 2023 YEAR.Recording artist, producer, arranger, educator, pastor, and performer Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave1” ( www.drsuave1.com ) in the music world, who’s origin or descendant is from Panama City, Panama, by and through is scheduled to perform at the Starbucks in downtown Trenton, NJ. ( https://www.starbucks.com/store-locator/store/1020632/102-south-warren-street-102-south-warren-street-trenton-nj-086082304-us ). The series of concerts will be once a month and admission are free. Dr. Suave1 is making this event a family event and in support of the community. Dr. Suave1 and his full band will be performing songs from his new musical release “I AM A CHAMPION.” The upcoming dates are Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 6-8 pm and Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6-8 pm. The music is available on all musical digital platforms ( https://dralexandernicolas.hearnow.com/ ). The new musical production “I AM A CHAMPION” has been finalized for digital distribution and is about to be delivered to digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Instagram, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, and 150+ more. You can check the specific delivery using this link ( https://dralexandernicolas.hearnow.com/ ).Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave1” is an educator and has been involved in education for more than 28 years. He has partnered with Montgomery County Community College in this new production. Students had the opportunity to complete their engineering internship by recording Dr. Suave1 and his band over the summer. The Recording was done in The Mix Room at Montco ( https://www.mc3.edu/for-our-community/facilities-and-services/the-mix-room ) under the supervision of Dave Ivory and the directions of students. In an effort to enhance the new musical production, “I AM A CHAMPION.” Dr. Suave1 and his band partnered with students from MSP Video Production who was completing their internship and completed the Dr. Suave1 musical video production. The Montco MSP & SRT Production studio participation was composed of the following crew: 1) Camara: Danny Shields and Dennis Hosgood; 2) Director: John Callicchio; 3) Instructor: Professor Jerry Collom; 4) Audio: Evan Healey. Video link for “I AM A CHAMPION.”( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEkgQy7VZBY ). Subsequently the video “I AM A CHAMPION.” is on video rotation on video rotation on AR RECORDS TV NETWORK ( www.arrecordstvnetwork.com ). In addition, Matt Porter Senior Producer and Technical Services Manager/Arts & Humanities Division Montgomery County Community College has the theme song “I AM A CHAMPION.” on radion rotation on M O N T C O R A D I O ( https://montcoradio.wixsite.com/montcoradio ).Among many recording artists, Dr. Suave is recognized because his instrumental music brings people together. Subsequently, Dr. Suave music is written to give people a fresh approach to the different cultural groups living here in the United States. Nicolas released the Cd "The Return" which was part of the Grammy entry list in 2016. The Return". Nicolas has been a member of the Recording Academy for 20 years. ( https://open.spotify.com/artist/72N0rO9hwDJT9J7rGmNhS9 ). For tour dates visit ( www.drsuave1.com ).AR RECORDS NETWORK

Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as Dr. Suave1 " I AM A CHAMPION"