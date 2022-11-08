EDUCATOR ALEXANDER NICOLAS FILES MOTION TO RECUSE JUDGE; THE LEGAL BATTLE CONTINUES WITH THE TRENTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
THE LEGAL BATTLE CONTINUES WITH THE TRENTON BOARD OF EDUCATION.LANGHORNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist, producer, arranger, educator, pastor, and performer Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave1” (www.drsuave1.com) in the music world, who’s origin or descendant is from Panama City, Panama, by and through The Pro-Se process, filed a THIRD Complaint DOCKET NO. MER-L-1367-22 against the Trenton Board of Education in Trenton, NJ on 7/30/2022 with the Superior Court of Mercer County in New Jersey regarding unfair hiring practices: (Discrimination Complaint, Retaliation, Failure to Promote, Unlawful Retaliation, etc.),
The legal battle continues between Nicolas and the Trenton Board of Education. On August 5, 2022, the proceeding Judge whose name will not be disclosed due to legal constraints. The Judge granted summary judgment to the Defendants of the Trenton Board of Education on 8/5/22. Nicolas filed an Appeal in the SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY APPELLATE DIVISION PO BOX 006 RICHARD J. HUGHES JUSTICE COMPLEX; Docket Number: A-004039-21 in which the appeal proceedings are scheduled for parties to file motions and brief in the month of November following Oral Arguments.
Nicolas who has been employed with the school district for 28 years and has two out-of-state school principal certificates for (Florida and Pennsylvania) and all New Jersey administrative certificates: supervisor, school principal, and school administrator since 2005 was left with no other option but filed the THIRD lawsuit against the Trenton Board of Education in 7/30/22 for Unlawful Discrimination. In addition, Nicolas has all New Jersey administrative certificates: supervisor, school principal, and school administrator since 2005.
Due to unfair legal proceedings, Nicolas was left with no other option but to file a Motion to Recuse the Judge on legal matter DOCKET NO. MER-L-1367-22 . On 11/8/22 Nicolas filed a Motion to Recuse the past and current proceeding Judge from Civil Action No. MER-L-1367-22 in the Superior Court of New Jersey Law Division – Mercer County Courthouse in the state of New Jersey. Nicolas in his Motion presents that the Judge ignored or disregarded all filings executed by NIcolas who is the Plaintiff in the current legal matter DOCKET NO. MER-L-1367-22 because he is not a licensed attorney. Nicolas who is the (“Plaintiff”) and has attended Law School has been representing himself in a Pro-Se manner in the past and current legal matters against the Trenton Board of Education. In Court documents, Nicolas states that he had to go above and beyond to get recognition for the fact that he is acting in a Prose manner in defense of his legal rights. Nicolas alleges that he made the Judge and the Defense attorney aware that he was in law school during Oral Arguments which took place on 8/5/22. Nicolas contended that he made or raised the fact of his legal or law studies preparation to the Court and moving parties during Oral Arguments on 8/5/22 in an effort to have merit and a fair ruling by the Judge.
This legal battle has been extended as Nicolas filed a Third Complaint that was recently filed on 2/8/22 and confirmed by the EEOC with the EEOC Charge Number: 524-2021-01722. Nicolas filed the third Complaint due to the continuation of the unlawful action or violation of the law by the Trenton Board of Education and its administrators in charge. The filing of the third claim was made in a timely manner in accordance with the EEOC timeline letter granting the right to suit within 90 days of said findings date 5/4/22. The Trenton Board of Education continues to engage in unfair hiring practices against Nicolas. The Trenton Board of Education School Board and its top administrators have been made aware of the situation. The new Complaint was filed on 7/30/22 Civil Action No. MER-L-1367-22.
Nicolas filed a THIRD Complaint DOCKET NO. MER-L-1367-22 against the Trenton Board of Education in Trenton, NJ on 7/30/2022 with the Superior Court of Mercer County in New Jersey regarding unfair hiring practices: (Discrimination Complaint, Retaliation, Failure to Promote, Unlawful Retaliation, etc.), In this THIRD complaint Nicolas case was assigned to the prior Judge who granted summary Judgment to the Defendants of the Trenton Board of Education on 8/5/22. Nicolas is looking for a fair ruling in his pending legal filings with the Courts. Nicolas alleges that "The neutrality requirement helps to guarantee that life, liberty, or property will not be taken on the basis of an erroneous or distorted conception of the facts or the law.”
Nicolas' fight for justice has been ongoing. Nicolas wants to thank all of his supporters and those who are consistently praying for him.
BOILERPLATE:
"About Dr. Suave1"
Among many recording artists, Dr. Suave is recognized because his instrumental music brings people together. Subsequently, Nicolas has been a member of The Recording Academy for over twenty years. His new release on 9/23/22 “I AM A CHAMPION” has two Gospel songs in the Grammy’s entry for this upcoming GRAMMY's 65th Awards. The two songs are ``God Has Change My Life” video link (https://youtu.be/ILQR-ZWH7lY) and “I am a Champion '' (https://youtu.be/69XlL2aSXok). The 2023 Grammy will be aired live Sunday, Feb. 5, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. “Dr. Suave1” is available on all online music platforms (https://dralexandernicolas.hearnow.com/).
AR RECORDS NETWORK
arrecordstvnetwork@gmail.com
ALEXANDER NICOLAS
AR RECORDS
email us here
Dr. Alexander Nicolas-GIVES UPDATE ON MOTION FILED