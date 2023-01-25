Mobility City Holdings Network Joins VGM's US Rehab Community Because 'Membership Has Its Privileges'
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Joining VGM: (from left to right) Tyler Mahncke, VP U.S. Rehab; Vincent and Diane Baratta, COO and CEO, Mobility City Holdings Inc; Gerry Finazzo, Regional Account Manager, VGM & Associates
Joining US Rehab's HME and Complex Rehab communities enables networking, leverages buying power, and builds service partnerships to speed mutual growth.BOCA RATON, FL, US, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, is pleased to announce that it has joined VGM & Associates, the nation's largest Member Service Organization (MSO) for home medical equipment dealers, complex rehab providers, and other DME providers.
"Having joined VGM's US Rehab Community we look forward to our location owners meeting the local US Rehab salesperson one-on-one. We hope to extend our product offering and reduce pricing to benefit our consumers," said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "Mobility City's 40-plus franchisees help people whose mobility is impaired. These individuals can visit a showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales, or, if homebound, they can have a mobile technician come to their home for onsite services. We believe that networking with other US Rehab community members and vendors enables us to extend our service network to the benefit of these community members and the end consumer," said Diane Baratta.
“VGM and U.S. Rehab are excited to welcome Mobility City to our network of provider partners; their 40-plus locations are a great addition to our membership. Mobility City’s business model and focus on patient care and outcomes is what we are all about. They are a great fit and we look forward to working with Vinny, Diane, and their team for years to come,” said Tyler Mahncke, VP of U.S. Rehab. "We welcome Mobility City as a member of our US Rehab community, and we look forward to introducing their services to our various community members and vendors," said Gerry Finazzo, VGM Regional Manager.
"Our new membership in VGM will give Mobility City access to more Manufacturers' products at discounted rates, networking with other DME companies for additional white glove delivery and service opportunities, and continuing education programs to better equip our technical staff members", said Charles Lewis, Director of National Accounts, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
"VGM is a comprehensive MSO for home medical equipment providers. As we get comfortable with our place in the community of 7000, we expect to extend our involvement with US Rehab to include the Homelink and Live-At-Home Divisions of VGM," said Vinny Baratta, COO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSAs in the US. One hundred percent woman-owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental, and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, recliner lift-out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted living, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home. For more information, visit https://mobilitycity.com
About VGM & Associates
VGM & Associates is the nation's largest and most comprehensive member service organization (MSO) for post-acute healthcare including DME/HME, respiratory, sleep, wound care, complex rehab, women's health, home modifications, and orthotics and prosthetics providers. Over 2,500 providers with nearly 7,000 locations rely on VGM to connect them to valuable resources every single day. For more information, visit https://www.vgm.com
