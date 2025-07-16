Mobility City of Shreveport Keeps Louisiana Veterans on the Move with Fast Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront Mobility City of Shreveport located at 1820 E 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71105 Technicians make house calls in branded vans equipped as a workshop on wheels. Owners Kim and Jeff Jarjoura are launching Mobility City of Shreveport LA to help underserved communities in Texas and Louisiana

Owners Kim and Jeff Jarjoura of Mobility City of Shreveport, offers electric wheelchair & mobility equipment repairs for veterans in their region.

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Shreveport LA , part of the national Mobility City network, proudly serves Veterans across Northwest Louisiana and the South Central VA Health Care Network (VISN 16) by providing fast, dependable mobility equipment repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other essential devices.Located at 1820 E. 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71105, Mobility City of Shreveport helps Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout Caddo Parish and surrounding communities. The franchise is dedicated to ensuring local Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life through prompt, professional service.“Veterans in Northwest Louisiana deserve reliable support for the mobility equipment they rely on every day,” said Jeff Jarjoura, owner, Mobility City of Shreveport. “We’re proud to serve the local Veteran community, and the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, and ensure all stay mobile, safe, and independent.”Mobility City of Shreveport LA, offers equipment repair services to regional VA facilities and community organizations to make equipment repairs and maintenance more accessible for Veterans across the area. The location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared, adding an extra layer of trust and accountability to each service.Mobility City of Shreveport offers these services:On-site and in-home repair services for power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps, and vehicle lifts.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman — All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party involved.Transparent Pricing — Contracted labor rate card, a 5% discount on new original parts, and no hidden costs.Warranty & Peace of Mind — Every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve.About Mobility City of Shreveport, LAMobility City of Shreveport is part of the nationwide Mobility City Holdings network, with more than 50 locations dedicated to mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales. From same-day service calls to preventative maintenance programs, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for people living with mobility challenges.Veterans and their families in the Shreveport area can call 318-399-7400 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City’s full range of mobility solutions.

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

