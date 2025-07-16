Veterans in Fresno CA Receive Priority Mobility Equipment Repairs from Mobility City's Trusted Local Experts

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront with Van: Mobility City of Fresno located at 2940 E Nees Avenue, Fresno, California 93720, TEL 559-900-7414 The Technician Team and owners at Mobility City of Fresno are committed to make house calls in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'.

Owner Gary Ladhar of Mobility City Fresno CA offers electric wheelchair, and mobility equipment repairs for veterans in the San Joaquin Valley.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Fresno CA is helping local veterans regain their independence with priority mobility equipment repairs for these heroes in VISN 21: Sierra Pacific Network and the Fresno Valley Medical Center. It can be a repair of an electric wheelchair, failed controller in lift out chair, a dead battery or a defective battery charger, the Technician Team provides same-day service for all of Fresno area communities. Mobility equipment ready to role and freedom to get around are essential to a veteran independence and quality of life."Our Veterans in the Fresno community have earned our very best support,” said Gary Ladhar, owner, Mobility City of Fresno. “We are a family owned and operated business. It’s our privilege to help them stay mobile and maintain their independence," he said.Located at 2940 E Nees Avenue, Fresno, California 93720, Mobility City of Fresno provides repair services backed by Mobility City’s 30-day warranty and a commitment to quality and safety. The company’s standard repair service ensures that a veterans mobility scooters, power chair, lift chair and hospital bed is evaluated and repaired within five days. Veterans can also schedule preventative maintenance to avoid interruptions in service and prolong the lifespan of their devices.Why Veterans & VA Facilities Choose Mobility City • Fast, Reliable Repairs: Skilled technicians deliver rapid diagnostics and repairs to restore essential mobility equipment swiftly.• Responsive Service: Estimates provided within 48 hours; most repairs finished in less than 5 days.• Convenient In-Home Service: From battery checks to full white-glove delivery and training, we bring solutions directly to Veterans.• Transparent Pricing: Standardized rates plus a 5% discount on new parts—no surprises or hidden fees.• Certified Technicians: All work handled by Mobility City’s trained staff—never outsourced.• Warranty Assurance: Every repair carries a 30-day warranty for peace of mind.• Manufacturer Certified: Our Technician Team is trained by 20 leading manufacturers, ensuring quality service and savings when a part warranted.• Accredited: Each location is accredited with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc., and all technicians are OIG-cleared.• Extensive Services: Repairs for power chairs, scooters, wheelchairs, beds, lifts, battery replacements, delivery, installation, and consumer training.The team at Mobility City works closely with veterans, family members, caregivers, and healthcare providers to deliver personalized mobility solutions that restore confidence and independence.About Mobility City of Fresno CAOwner Gary Ladhar ventured into Mobility City of Fresno because he believed in caring for the aging of America. A serial entrepreneur, he knew from experience that helping people in the senior space while earning a living was rewarding. The Fresno team joined the 50+ franchisees of Mobility City to provide repair services and products to improve independence, freedom and quality of life of veterans and mobility impaired individuals . The Mobility City national network is committed to provide repair service for mobility equipment and support Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence and enjoy a better quality of life.Veterans and their families in the Fresno area can call 559-900-7414 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City’s comprehensive mobility solutions.

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

