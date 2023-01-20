Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) To Hold Cannabis Travel World Fair
The Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) has announced its virtual Cannabis Travel World Fair to be held on February 7th & February 8th.COACHELLA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) has announced its virtual Cannabis Travel World Fair to be held on Tuesday, February 7 and Wednesday, February 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PST each day.
CTAI was formed to promote the development of safe and responsible cannabis tourism, unify the cannabis and tourism industries, and advocate for an enabling regulatory environment and promoting best practices in the cannabis space, the CTAI is committed to the global movement to integrate cannabis and tourism ecosystems. CTAI members and partners include major cannabis brands, tour operators, retailers, transportation companies, hotels, tourism boards, industry associations, media companies, and other organizations for whom cannabis tourism advocacy is important.
The inaugural event will take place over two days with presentations directed to cannabis and/or travel professionals who want to learn about the cannabis travel landscape.
According to Ali Fakhri, Events Chair of CTAI and CEO of EventHi, “In previous years our Annual Summit was centered around an exclusive data report focusing on cannabis travel. This year we’re continuing to go virtual and presenting a global view of this exciting sector. The united global voice of cannabis travel and tourism, the CTAI is bringing together a diverse gathering of forward thinking professionals from around the globe.”
The speaker line-up includes a plethora of travel and cannabis tourism experts presenting such topics as:
Building Cannabis Travel Programs Internationally (including speakers from Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, India, Southeast Asia, and South America)
How existing dispensaries, cultivations, and consumption lounges can utilize travel for business.
How technology platforms affect Cannabis Travel
How to collaborate with mainstream travel partners
How data impacts the Cannabis Travel landscape
In addition to a wealth of educational sessions and presentations, the event offers fun virtual activations ranging from virtual visits to Thailand, Jamaica, and Joshua Tree. Each day includes virtual networking sessions where will have the opportunity to meet Cannabis Travel Association members and partners, and other like-minded professionals from around the world.
Some sponsors for the Cannabis Travel World Fair include EventHi, Tokeativity®, and Emerald Village. Contact us if you are interested in sponsoring the event.
The CTAI is a registered 501 c (6) Non-Profit organization advancing safe and responsible Cannabis Tourism. Committed to cultivating open communication, social equity and environmental sustainability, the organization represents and supports the diverse voices and perspectives of the emerging Cannabis Tourism industry.
About Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) CTAI is a registered non-profit advancing safe and responsible cannabis tourism. Committed to cultivating open communication, social equity, and environmental sustainability, the CTAI was established to represent and support the diverse voices and perspectives of the emerging cannabis tourism industry.
