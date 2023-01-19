Submit Release
Senate Bill 189 Printer's Number 87

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 87

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

189

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, ROBINSON, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, ARGALL,

HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, BREWSTER AND BAKER,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in veterans' pensions and benefits,

further providing for blind veteran's pension and for amputee

and paralyzed veteran's pension.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 7701(b) and 7702(a) of Title 51 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 7701. Blind veteran's pension.

* * *

(b) Amount and eligibility.--In addition to any other

assistance provided by the Commonwealth and in addition to any

compensation provided by the Federal Government, every blind

veteran shall be paid a pension of [$150] $180 per month.

Applications for such pensions shall be made to and in the form

prescribed by the department. The Adjutant General shall have

the power, and it shall be his duty to determine the eligibility

of every applicant for a pension, and his decision in the matter

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 189 Printer's Number 87

