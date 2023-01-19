Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 120
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 120
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
146
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, STREET, FONTANA, KANE, COLLETT,
LANGERHOLC, CAPPELLETTI AND COSTA, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in fishing licenses, further providing for
exemptions from license requirements.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2709(e) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 2709. Exemptions from license requirements.
* * *
(e) Participants in educational and therapeutic recreation
programs.--A participant in an educational or therapeutic
recreation program shall not be required to possess a fishing
license while participating in the [educational] program
provided that the program meets the standards established by the
executive director and is under the direct supervision of an
instructor who possesses a valid fishing license and the program
sponsor has applied for and received the written permission of
the executive director.
