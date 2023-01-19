Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 120

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 120

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

146

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, STREET, FONTANA, KANE, COLLETT,

LANGERHOLC, CAPPELLETTI AND COSTA, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in fishing licenses, further providing for

exemptions from license requirements.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2709(e) of Title 30 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 2709. Exemptions from license requirements.

* * *

(e) Participants in educational and therapeutic recreation

programs.--A participant in an educational or therapeutic

recreation program shall not be required to possess a fishing

license while participating in the [educational] program

provided that the program meets the standards established by the

executive director and is under the direct supervision of an

instructor who possesses a valid fishing license and the program

sponsor has applied for and received the written permission of

the executive director.

