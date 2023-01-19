Senate Bill 107 Printer's Number 108
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 108
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
107
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO AND BARTOLOTTA, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323, No.130), entitled
"An act relating to counties of the first, third, fourth,
fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth classes; amending, revising,
consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto;
relating to imposition of excise taxes by counties, including
authorizing imposition of an excise tax on the rental of
motor vehicles by counties of the first class; and providing
for regional renaissance initiatives," in contracts,
providing for voting by county commissioner on certain
appointments.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323, No.130),
known as The County Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 1808. Voting by County Commissioner on Certain
Appointments.--(a) A county commissioner may not vote on the
appointment of a member of a board, authority or similar body
established to improve the economic development of the county if
a member of the immediate family of the county commissioner is
an executive-level employe of the board, authority or similar
body or is employed by an entity that receives a grant, loan or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22