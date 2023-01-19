Senate Bill 107 Printer's Number 108

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 108

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

107

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO AND BARTOLOTTA, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323, No.130), entitled

"An act relating to counties of the first, third, fourth,

fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth classes; amending, revising,

consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto;

relating to imposition of excise taxes by counties, including

authorizing imposition of an excise tax on the rental of

motor vehicles by counties of the first class; and providing

for regional renaissance initiatives," in contracts,

providing for voting by county commissioner on certain

appointments.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323, No.130),

known as The County Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 1808. Voting by County Commissioner on Certain

Appointments.--(a) A county commissioner may not vote on the

appointment of a member of a board, authority or similar body

established to improve the economic development of the county if

a member of the immediate family of the county commissioner is

an executive-level employe of the board, authority or similar

body or is employed by an entity that receives a grant, loan or

