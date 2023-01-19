Senate Bill 144 Printer's Number 119

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - prevent the uncontrolled release of the class B

firefighting foam into the environment; or

(ii) training purposes, unless the training involves

replacing the class B firefighting foam that contains an

intentionally added PFAS chemical with nonfluorinated

training foam.

(2) The State Fire Commissioner shall assist

firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to

transition to the use of class B firefighting foam that does

not contain an intentionally added PFAS chemical for testing

purposes.

(3) (i) An individual or fire department who

administers a training program in violation of this

section shall be subject to a civil penalty not to exceed

$5,000 for a first offense.

(ii) An individual or fire department who

administers a training program in violation of this

section for a second or subsequent offense shall be

subject to a civil penalty not to exceed $10,000.

(iii) Penalties collected under this section shall

be deposited into the Online Training Educator and

Training Reimbursement Account.

(b) Warning labels.--A manufacturer of personal protective

equipment for fire prevention or control activities in this

Commonwealth shall affix a warning label to the product if the

product contains a perfluorooctane (PFOS) or perfluorooctanoic

acid (PFOA).

(c) Enforcement.--The Office of the State Fire Commissioner

shall enforce the provisions of this section.

(d) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be

20230SB0144PN0119 - 2 -

