Senate Bill 152 Printer's Number 124

regulations, definitions, standards of identity, or labeling
requirements promulgated pursuant thereto, the term "frozen
desserts" shall be deemed to include ice cream, frozen custard,
french ice cream, french custard ice cream, artificially
sweetened ice cream, artificially sweetened ice milk, ice milk,
freezer made milk shakes, fruit sherbet, water ice, quiescently
frozen confection, quiescently frozen dairy confection, whipped
cream confection, bisque tortoni, mellorine frozen desserts as
all such products are commonly known, together with any mix used
in such frozen desserts and any products which are similar in
appearance, odor, or taste to such products or are prepared or
frozen as such products are customarily prepared or frozen,
whether made with dairy or non-dairy products but shall not
apply to such commonly known or designated bakery products as
frozen cakes and pastries, cream pies and fillings and toppings,
meringue pie fillings and toppings, cream and ice box pies,
fruit and custard pie fillings, boston cream pie fillings, cream
puff fillings and custards, eclair and napoleon fillings and
custards, or the like.
(2) For the purpose of this act, a "frozen dessert plant"
shall mean any place, premises or establishment where frozen
dessert is manufactured, prepared or processed for distribution
or sale.
Section 2. Sale, Possession, etc., of Adulterated or
Unregistered Products.--(a) It shall be unlawful for any person
by himself or by his agents, servants or employes, to sell,
offer for sale, expose for sale or have in possession with
intent to sell, any frozen dessert:
(1) Which is adulterated within the meaning of this act;
(2) Which is not registered with the Department of
