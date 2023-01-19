Senate Bill 152 Printer's Number 124

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - regulations, definitions, standards of identity, or labeling

requirements promulgated pursuant thereto, the term "frozen

desserts" shall be deemed to include ice cream, frozen custard,

french ice cream, french custard ice cream, artificially

sweetened ice cream, artificially sweetened ice milk, ice milk,

freezer made milk shakes, fruit sherbet, water ice, quiescently

frozen confection, quiescently frozen dairy confection, whipped

cream confection, bisque tortoni, mellorine frozen desserts as

all such products are commonly known, together with any mix used

in such frozen desserts and any products which are similar in

appearance, odor, or taste to such products or are prepared or

frozen as such products are customarily prepared or frozen,

whether made with dairy or non-dairy products but shall not

apply to such commonly known or designated bakery products as

frozen cakes and pastries, cream pies and fillings and toppings,

meringue pie fillings and toppings, cream and ice box pies,

fruit and custard pie fillings, boston cream pie fillings, cream

puff fillings and custards, eclair and napoleon fillings and

custards, or the like.

(2) For the purpose of this act, a "frozen dessert plant"

shall mean any place, premises or establishment where frozen

dessert is manufactured, prepared or processed for distribution

or sale.

Section 2. Sale, Possession, etc., of Adulterated or

Unregistered Products.--(a) It shall be unlawful for any person

by himself or by his agents, servants or employes, to sell,

offer for sale, expose for sale or have in possession with

intent to sell, any frozen dessert:

(1) Which is adulterated within the meaning of this act;

(2) Which is not registered with the Department of

