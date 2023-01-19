Senate Bill 149 Printer's Number 123
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 123
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
149
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, FONTANA, COLLETT, KANE AND COSTA,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 7, 1947 (P.L.1368, No.542), entitled
"An act amending, revising and consolidating the laws
relating to delinquent county, city, except of the first and
second class and second class A, borough, town, township,
school district, except of the first class and school
districts within cities of the second class A, and
institution district taxes, providing when, how and upon what
property, and to what extent liens shall be allowed for such
taxes, the return and entering of claims therefor; the
collection and adjudication of such claims, sales of real
property, including seated and unseated lands, subject to the
lien of such tax claims; the disposition of the proceeds
thereof, including State taxes and municipal claims recovered
and the redemption of property; providing for the discharge
and divestiture by certain tax sales of all estates in
property and of mortgages and liens on such property, and the
proceedings therefor; creating a Tax Claim Bureau in each
county, except counties of the first and second class, to act
as agent for taxing districts; defining its powers and
duties, including sales of property, the management of
property taken in sequestration, and the management, sale and
disposition of property heretofore sold to the county
commissioners, taxing districts and trustees at tax sales;
providing a method for the service of process and notices;
imposing duties on taxing districts and their officers and on
tax collectors, and certain expenses on counties and for
their reimbursement by taxing districts; and repealing
existing laws," further providing for the title of the act;
and, in sale of property, providing for county demolition and
rehabilitation fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32