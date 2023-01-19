Senate Bill 149 Printer's Number 123

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 123

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

149

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, FONTANA, COLLETT, KANE AND COSTA,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 7, 1947 (P.L.1368, No.542), entitled

"An act amending, revising and consolidating the laws

relating to delinquent county, city, except of the first and

second class and second class A, borough, town, township,

school district, except of the first class and school

districts within cities of the second class A, and

institution district taxes, providing when, how and upon what

property, and to what extent liens shall be allowed for such

taxes, the return and entering of claims therefor; the

collection and adjudication of such claims, sales of real

property, including seated and unseated lands, subject to the

lien of such tax claims; the disposition of the proceeds

thereof, including State taxes and municipal claims recovered

and the redemption of property; providing for the discharge

and divestiture by certain tax sales of all estates in

property and of mortgages and liens on such property, and the

proceedings therefor; creating a Tax Claim Bureau in each

county, except counties of the first and second class, to act

as agent for taxing districts; defining its powers and

duties, including sales of property, the management of

property taken in sequestration, and the management, sale and

disposition of property heretofore sold to the county

commissioners, taxing districts and trustees at tax sales;

providing a method for the service of process and notices;

imposing duties on taxing districts and their officers and on

tax collectors, and certain expenses on counties and for

their reimbursement by taxing districts; and repealing

existing laws," further providing for the title of the act;

and, in sale of property, providing for county demolition and

rehabilitation fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

