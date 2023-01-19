Senate Bill 23 Printer's Number 127

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2021-2

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

23

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE,

SCHWANK, LANGERHOLC, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND

AUMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for courts to be open and

suits against the Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Section 11 of Article I be amended to read:

§ 11. Courts to be open; suits against the Commonwealth.

(a) All courts shall be open; and every man for an injury

done him in his lands, goods, person or reputation shall have

remedy by due course of law, and right and justice administered

without sale, denial or delay. Suits may be brought against the

Commonwealth in such manner, in such courts and in such cases as

the Legislature may by law direct.

(b) An individual for whom a statutory limitations period

has already expired, or whose claim would otherwise be barred or

