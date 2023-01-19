Senate Bill 23 Printer's Number 127
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2021-2
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
23
2023
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE,
SCHWANK, LANGERHOLC, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND
AUMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for courts to be open and
suits against the Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Section 11 of Article I be amended to read:
§ 11. Courts to be open; suits against the Commonwealth.
(a) All courts shall be open; and every man for an injury
done him in his lands, goods, person or reputation shall have
remedy by due course of law, and right and justice administered
without sale, denial or delay. Suits may be brought against the
Commonwealth in such manner, in such courts and in such cases as
the Legislature may by law direct.
(b) An individual for whom a statutory limitations period
has already expired, or whose claim would otherwise be barred or
