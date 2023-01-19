Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,813 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 23 Printer's Number 127

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2021-2

PRINTER'S NO. 127

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

23

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE,

SCHWANK, LANGERHOLC, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND

AUMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for courts to be open and

suits against the Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Section 11 of Article I be amended to read:

§ 11. Courts to be open; suits against the Commonwealth.

(a) All courts shall be open; and every man for an injury

done him in his lands, goods, person or reputation shall have

remedy by due course of law, and right and justice administered

without sale, denial or delay. Suits may be brought against the

Commonwealth in such manner, in such courts and in such cases as

the Legislature may by law direct.

(b) An individual for whom a statutory limitations period

has already expired, or whose claim would otherwise be barred or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Bill 23 Printer's Number 127

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.