Senate Bill 160 Printer's Number 132

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 132

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

160

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, STEFANO AND J. WARD, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in retail food facility safety, further providing

for license required.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5703(b)(2) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subparagraphs to

read:

§ 5703. License required.

* * *

(b) Exempt retail food facilities.--

* * *

(2) A licensor shall exempt the following retail food

facilities from the license requirements of this section:

* * *

(iv) A retail food facility owned by a charitable

nonprofit entity that operates on no more than 12 days

each calendar year.

(v) A retail food facility under paragraph (1)(vii)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

