Senate Bill 160 Printer's Number 132

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in retail food facility safety, further providing

for license required.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5703(b)(2) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subparagraphs to

read:

§ 5703. License required.

(b) Exempt retail food facilities.--

(2) A licensor shall exempt the following retail food

facilities from the license requirements of this section:

(iv) A retail food facility owned by a charitable

nonprofit entity that operates on no more than 12 days

each calendar year.

(v) A retail food facility under paragraph (1)(vii)

