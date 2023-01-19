Senate Bill 160 Printer's Number 132
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 132
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
160
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, STEFANO AND J. WARD, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in retail food facility safety, further providing
for license required.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5703(b)(2) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subparagraphs to
read:
§ 5703. License required.
* * *
(b) Exempt retail food facilities.--
* * *
(2) A licensor shall exempt the following retail food
facilities from the license requirements of this section:
* * *
(iv) A retail food facility owned by a charitable
nonprofit entity that operates on no more than 12 days
each calendar year.
(v) A retail food facility under paragraph (1)(vii)
