Senate Bill 164 Printer's Number 137
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - (iv) Accessible facility hand hygiene stations to
maintain healthy hand hygiene, and that employers provide
adequate break times for workers to use hand-washing
facilities as needed.
(v) Regular cleaning and disinfecting of shared
equipment and frequently touched surfaces, including
workstations, equipment, door handles, railings and all
surfaces and washable items in other high-risk areas,
including restrooms, dining areas, break rooms and locker
rooms.
(vi) Effective social distancing for employees as
the risk of illness may warrant, including options for
social distancing, including sign postage or markers,
increasing physical space between workers at the
facility, limiting the maximum occupancy of facilities,
reconfiguring spaces where workers congregate or
implementing flexible work hours such as staggered
shifts.
(vii) Compliance with mandatory or precautionary
orders of isolation or quarantine that have been issued
to employees.
(viii) Compliance with applicable engineering
controls, including proper air flow, exhaust ventilation
or other special design requirements.
(ix) Designation of one or more supervisory
employees to enforce compliance with the infectious
disease exposure prevention plan and other Federal, State
or local guidance related to avoidance of spreading an
infectious disease as applicable to employees.
(x) Compliance with applicable laws, rules,
20230SB0164PN0137 - 11 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30