Senate Bill 164 Printer's Number 137

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - (iv) Accessible facility hand hygiene stations to

maintain healthy hand hygiene, and that employers provide

adequate break times for workers to use hand-washing

facilities as needed.

(v) Regular cleaning and disinfecting of shared

equipment and frequently touched surfaces, including

workstations, equipment, door handles, railings and all

surfaces and washable items in other high-risk areas,

including restrooms, dining areas, break rooms and locker

rooms.

(vi) Effective social distancing for employees as

the risk of illness may warrant, including options for

social distancing, including sign postage or markers,

increasing physical space between workers at the

facility, limiting the maximum occupancy of facilities,

reconfiguring spaces where workers congregate or

implementing flexible work hours such as staggered

shifts.

(vii) Compliance with mandatory or precautionary

orders of isolation or quarantine that have been issued

to employees.

(viii) Compliance with applicable engineering

controls, including proper air flow, exhaust ventilation

or other special design requirements.

(ix) Designation of one or more supervisory

employees to enforce compliance with the infectious

disease exposure prevention plan and other Federal, State

or local guidance related to avoidance of spreading an

infectious disease as applicable to employees.

(x) Compliance with applicable laws, rules,

