Senate Bill 166 Printer's Number 138
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - life support squad vehicle, emergency canteen support service
organization vehicle, blood delivery vehicle, human organ
delivery vehicle, hazardous material response vehicle, armed
forces emergency vehicle, one vehicle operated by a coroner or
chief county medical examiner and one vehicle operated by a
chief deputy coroner or deputy chief county medical examiner
used for answering emergency calls, a vehicle owned by or leased
to a regional emergency medical services council that is used as
authorized by the Department of Health to respond to an actual
or potential disaster, mass casualty situation or substantial
threat to public health, a vehicle owned by a county or regional
police association and operated by a police officer that is used
for police transport or victim extraction, a vehicle that is
owned and operated by a county correctional institution in a
city of the first class and used to respond to an emergency at a
correctional institution in a city of the first class or to
escort an ambulance which is transporting sick or injured
prisoners in a city of the first class, any vehicle operated by
a special agent, special agent supervisor, narcotics agent or
narcotics agent supervisor while performing official duties as
employees of the Office of Attorney General, any vehicle owned
and operated by the Philadelphia Parking Authority established
in accordance with 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 55 (relating to parking
authorities) and used in the enforcement of 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 57
(relating to taxicabs and limousines in first class cities), a
vehicle owned by a city of the first class and operated by first
judicial district certified armed probation officers, a vehicle
owned and operated by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission that
is used by an emergency service responder as dispatched by the
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's traffic operations center, a
