Senate Bill 166 Printer's Number 138

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - life support squad vehicle, emergency canteen support service

organization vehicle, blood delivery vehicle, human organ

delivery vehicle, hazardous material response vehicle, armed

forces emergency vehicle, one vehicle operated by a coroner or

chief county medical examiner and one vehicle operated by a

chief deputy coroner or deputy chief county medical examiner

used for answering emergency calls, a vehicle owned by or leased

to a regional emergency medical services council that is used as

authorized by the Department of Health to respond to an actual

or potential disaster, mass casualty situation or substantial

threat to public health, a vehicle owned by a county or regional

police association and operated by a police officer that is used

for police transport or victim extraction, a vehicle that is

owned and operated by a county correctional institution in a

city of the first class and used to respond to an emergency at a

correctional institution in a city of the first class or to

escort an ambulance which is transporting sick or injured

prisoners in a city of the first class, any vehicle operated by

a special agent, special agent supervisor, narcotics agent or

narcotics agent supervisor while performing official duties as

employees of the Office of Attorney General, any vehicle owned

and operated by the Philadelphia Parking Authority established

in accordance with 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 55 (relating to parking

authorities) and used in the enforcement of 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 57

(relating to taxicabs and limousines in first class cities), a

vehicle owned by a city of the first class and operated by first

judicial district certified armed probation officers, a vehicle

owned and operated by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission that

is used by an emergency service responder as dispatched by the

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's traffic operations center, a

20230SB0166PN0138 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30