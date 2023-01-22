Roll Up To The Roll Up “J-Man’s” In-Studio Guests launch Unique Art Speakeasy In Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner welcomed to the show Courtney Miles Barraf and Kate Mefford, the creative force behind a disruptor in the art industry that's opening in February.
J-Man stated “These college roommates turned dynamic duo, Courtney Miles Baraff and Kate Mefford met at Texas Christian University. Both creative and entrepreneurial, they felt destined for a business adventure. Muralist + photographer + nonprofit creator + art professor + psychology professor + art consultant + academic coach + art gallerist. You’d have to be one of their best friends or family members to correctly guess which of these titles belongs to which. Patterns suggest that somewhere along the way, the fibers of art, philanthropy, and education were bound to be woven together with these ladies in the name of The Rollup.”
About the interview J-Man shared, “Watch this episode to learn how these women are disrupting the art world with their 75/25 program for the artists along with providing marketing, public relations and e-commerce support in addition these to live activations. Philanthropic from the start the first show benefits 4DWN’ a local Dallas non profit working with at risk youth.” All this and they’re both Mothers with children still at home – WOW is all I can say.”
About The Roll Up
The Rollup is a Texas-based artist incubator and killer art event production team that is committed to elevating the experiences of both artists and their audiences through energetic curation, educational programming that serves both emerging and established artists, and the development of a thriving DFW art community. If you are an art collector, art appreciator, an emerging or established artist and interested in charitable efforts, a sense of community, and hold love for Deep Ellum, DFW, & TX in your heart, you’re in the right place. Visit www.therollup.org or IG@the_rollup
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show host, Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, General Manager
