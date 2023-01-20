Submit Release
The Government presents the Swedish Presidency at the European Parliament in Brussels

January 20

In the last week of January and the first week of February, Government ministers will present the Swedish Presidency's priorities in their respective areas to the European Parliament’s committees.

Hearings with the ministers will be organised by the committees in connection with their presentations. At these hearings, committee members will be able to put questions to the ministers on the relevant topics.

Committee meetings are streamed live on the European Parliament website. European Parliament (europa.eu)

