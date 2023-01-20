Thurgood Marshall School of Law Moot Court Named After Jerome Mansour Karam
The Thurgood Marshall School of Law's moot court has a new name, one that is making waves in the Galveston and Houston communities.
— Prudence Smith, Asst. Dean
The law school dedicated the space as the Jerome Mansour Karam Moot Court Room, after the Friendswood developer and attorney, known for buying and repurposing properties that most developers would pass on. Some of Jerome's redevelopments include the Mall of the Mainland, (now Mainland City Centre), Greyhound Dog Track, (now JMK5Arena) both in Texas City, The Falstaff Brewery(now the Falstaff Hotel, the Commodore Hotel , The Balinese Room in Galveston, and the YMCA in Houston (now the second location for The World Gym)
Karam received his law degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, south of downtown Houston. He is the first graduate to have a structure named after him at the law school, college officials said.
“It is an honor to have my name permanently etched in the Moot Court Room at my alma mater, because without this school I’m not sure what I would be doing,” Karam said. “It’s one of the nicest moot courts in the state. It was truly an honor, an incredible moment to be able to go back after 30 years to the school that helped launch my career, to go full circle and give back.”
Karam made a “large contribution” to the school and received the naming rights to the courtroom, which is an area where law students practice and hold mock trials, said Prudence Smith, assistant dean for external affairs at the school. Smith did not disclose the amount of the donation.
Karam is a rare bread, he never forgets those those kind souls that helped him in his journey of live. He believes in returning back to those in his past and helping in any way he can. Jerome also believes in paying it forward. He has a passion for entrepreneurship, for people who have a want to and the spirit to own their own business but to assistance if fulling the dream Karam has helped hundreds to to make their dream a reality.
Jerome's company carries his believe of helping others. JMK5 Holdings prides itself in employing only people within their community and helping their community grow.
