Nursing Homes Named Among Nation’s Best by U.S. News and World Report
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, USA , January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. News and World Report has released their list of Best Nursing Homes for 2022-2023.
The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care. Only 16% of U.S skilled-nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.
Among those nationally-recognized, providers within the CareRite Centers Network include:
● Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center in Chatham, New Jersey
● The Encore at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Boca Raton, Florida
● Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Gallatin, Tennessee
● Green Hills Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Gallatin, Tennessee
● Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon, Tennessee
● The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Port Chester, New York
● The Grove at Valhalla Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Valhalla, New York
● The Grand Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Rockville Centre in Rockville Center, New York
● Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson, New York
● The Willows at Ramapo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Suffern, New York
● The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center in New York, New York
“Congratulations to those communities recognized within the CareRite Centers Network by the U.S. News and World Report for their outstanding achievements in providing the highest levels of compassionate care and customer service to their patients and residents daily,” shared Akiva Rudner, CareRite’s Chief Operating Officer.
For 2022-2023, U. S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. For the first time, the Best Nursing Homes ratings feature a new measure on weekend staffing and another new measure on infection rates that led to hospitalizations.
“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs.”
“We are so thankful to the incredible team members across the CareRite Network, who go above and beyond in their daily practice to deliver the most-advanced and skillful healing modalities to those under their care,” Rudner added.
The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors data such as resident care, safety, and outcomes. To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Both short- and long-term ratings include data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends. The short-term rehabilitation rating also includes measures of a home’s success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections, and making sure residents are able to return homes.
CareRite Centers is a national network of skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers across New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Florida, specializing in post-acute care for those recovering from a hospital stay.
For more information on CareRite's mission, please visit their main homepage:
www.CareRiteCenters.com
“Rehabilitation and Nursing at its best!”
CareRite Centers, LLC
180 Sylvan Avenue | Suite 4
Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632
Ashley Romano
CareRite Centers, LLC
631-617-7785
