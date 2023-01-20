Stadia Church Planting Announces New Regional Director and VP of Church Multiplication Lab
As Stadia works toward the vision of a world where every child has a church, Mozart and Joshua bring relevant and diverse experience, strategic leadership, and spirit-led vision to our team.”AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadia this week announced that Mozart Dixon Jr. will be joining the organization as their new Vice President of Church Multiplication Lab, effective immediately. This follows an announcement earlier in January that Joshua Chavez would be joining the team as West Regional Director effective January 1, 2023.
Dixon and Chavez both join the team with a wealth of experience that will benefit Stadia moving forward.
Mozart Dixon Jr. has been in vocational ministry for 14 years in various capacities from college ministry to church planting. In 2016, Mozart co-planted a church in Lincoln, NE to reach college students and the surrounding community. That church multiplied into three more church plants before Mozart and his family moved to NYC to see the multiethnic Kingdom multiplied through directing church planting in the Northeast for the Christian and Missionary Alliance. He holds a Masters in Christian Studies and is currently working on his Doctor of Ministry through Alliance Theological Seminary. Mozart will be bringing his experience in church multiplication to Stadia to help start thriving, growing, multiplying churches for the next generation.
“I’m excited to join the Stadia team, and I am looking forward to working with the diversity of church planters and networks that Stadia gets to partner with,” says Mozart.
Joshua Chavez serves as the Lead Pastor of Revive Church, a rapidly growing, mutli-ethnic, multi-generational, multi–site church in Los Angeles, CA. In addition to leading this church community, Joshua is a recording artist and has served as a traveling Worship Leader, leading worship nationwide with organizations such as Promise Keepers, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Urban Youth Workers Institute, Maranatha Music, and others. Joshua is passionate about serving the local church. He is dedicated to partnering with local churches, church planters and church planting teams to strengthen and train them in creating healthy gospel-centered, community engaging, kingdom advancing churches and ministries.
"I'm excited for my new role as the West Regional Director on the Stadia Team, and to continue moving our mission and vision forward until every child has a church," says Joshua.
“Mozart and Joshua's experience and wisdom have been impacting Stadia already. Joshua served as a vital part of our Discovery Team in a part-time capacity for many years, and Mozart has served on two Stadia advisory teams in the last 18 months. Today, I am excited to welcome Joshua as our West Regional Director, and Mozart as Stadia's VP of Church Multiplication. As Stadia works toward the vision of a world where every child has a church, both Mozart and Joshua bring relevant and diverse experience, strategic leadership, and spirit-led vision to our team,” says Greg Nettle, President of Stadia Church Planting.
About Stadia: Stadia is a church planting organization whose mission is "to help you start thriving, growing, multiplying churches for the next generation." Stadia believes this mission is important because, "Today’s churches aren’t enough: as more churches close their doors, fewer people are experiencing the life-changing hope of Jesus. Stadia prepares leaders to start healthy churches that intentionally reach the next generation of believers, spreading the hope of Jesus farther than ever before. And we won’t stop until every child has a church."
