First Tee-Naples/Collier’s “Swing Fore the Future” to Feature One-of-a-Kind Pop Golf Art
For me, it’s all about giving back to the game I love, celebrating the history of golf and its legends and leading the way for the future new golfers and citizens of the game”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 13th is going to be a golf and art lover’s delight when First Tee-Naples/Collier hosts “Swing Fore the Future” gala at Arthrex, Inc. in Naples, Florida. Considered to be the artist who pioneered Pop Golf Art, Christopher “CR” Obetz has donated artwork which will be featured in the Swing Fore the Future auction. Among his donations are an original pixel portrait of golf legend Jack Nicklaus as well as a one-of-a-kind NFT of the painting and original Anthony Ravielli sketch with handwritten notes by Bobby Jones, one of the most influential figures in the history of the game. Nothing like this has ever been created, sold, or auctioned before in the golf or art community.
— Christopher “CR” Obetz
“It is my celebration of golf art history and the legends of the game, preserving the past, bringing it to today and taking it into the future of the Metaverse,” says CR, who lives in Fort Myers, but grew up in Columbus, Ohio. Jack Nicklaus is a family friend.
Golf Channel Host Rich Lerner will moderate a fireside chat at the gala with PGA Tour and Champions Tour Legends Peter Jacobsen, Bernhard Langer, Padraig Harrington and Jeff Maggert. Proceeds will fund First Tee’s new Learning Center which will include a BigShots Golf Driving Range facility and a 12-hole Nicklaus Designs golf course. Obetz’s artwork will also be prominently displayed.
About First Tee Naples/Collier:
The First Tee - Naples/Collier is a chapter of an international positive youth development organization introducing character development to young people via the game of golf. The First Tee has helped shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by teaching values like integrity, honesty, respect, and perseverance. Through its programs, young people discover how skills essential to success on a golf course can also help them flourish in life. To learn more, visit www.firstteenaplescollier.org.
